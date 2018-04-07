Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn (PPSI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn (OTCMKTS:PPSI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn (OTCMKTS:PPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $23.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn had a positive return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn (OTCMKTS:PPSI) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 488,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.59% of Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Pwr Sol Cmn Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc manufactures, sells and services a range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets. The Company operates through two segments: Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions) and Critical Power Solutions (Critical Power).

