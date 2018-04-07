Est�e Lauder Companies (EL) Given a $152.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray set a $152.00 price target on Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Est�e Lauder Companies’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Est�e Lauder Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Est�e Lauder Companies from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.77.

Shares of Est�e Lauder Companies stock opened at $150.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $55,710.71, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Est�e Lauder Companies has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $153.14.

Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Est�e Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Est�e Lauder Companies will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Est�e Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other Est�e Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.02, for a total value of $685,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,468.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 11,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total value of $1,526,380.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,032.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,642 shares of company stock worth $29,740,621 over the last ninety days. 16.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 2,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Est�e Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

