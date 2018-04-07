Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Lowers Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,810 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in Celgene by 40.0% during the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Celgene by 399.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 8.6% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 156,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the third quarter worth about $360,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total transaction of $877,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,989,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Alles bought 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $299,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 178,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,441,277.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Celgene stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66,823.28, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 22.38%. Celgene’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

