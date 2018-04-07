Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) Declares $0.07 Mar 18 Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) announced a mar 18 dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Friday, April 13th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at C$14.20 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of C$13.51 and a 12-month high of C$18.24.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. owns the trademarks and trade names used by Pizza Pizza Limited (PPL) in its Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 restaurants. PPL operates its Pizza Pizza Restaurants as franchise oriented restaurants and Pizza 73 Restaurants are owned, and operated as independent businesses. It operates through receipt of royalty income from the ownership of the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 Rights and Marks segment.

