Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 234.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,080 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.18% of Planet Fitness worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT opened at $38.81 on Friday. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3,705.07, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital set a $36.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $7,305,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada.

