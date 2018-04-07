Platform Specialty Products (PAH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Platform Specialty Products Corporation is a producer of high technology specialty chemical products as well as technical services. The company serves electronics, metal and plastic plating, graphic arts, and offshore oil production and drilling industries. Platform Specialty Products Corporation is headquartered in Miami, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

Shares of Platform Specialty Products stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,721.87, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Platform Specialty Products has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.56 million. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Platform Specialty Products will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Platform Specialty Products by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,795,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Platform Specialty Products by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,558,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,378 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Platform Specialty Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Platform Specialty Products by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,202,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Platform Specialty Products by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,401,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after acquiring an additional 939,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers plating products that are used to plate holes; electroless nickel products, which are applied to various metal and plastic surfaces; electronic assembly materials for use in the electronic market and residential boiler systems; final finishes that are used on printed circuit boards; circuit formation products for surface preparation; oxides, which are used in the fabrication of multilayer circuit boards; semiconductor materials and packaging products; and pre-treatment and cleaning solutions.

