Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce sales of $690.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $690.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $691.41 million. Plexus posted sales of $604.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $690.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.07 million. Plexus had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLXS. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Longbow Research raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $70.00 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Plexus stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 145,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,015.63, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.85. Plexus has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Plexus declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Plexus news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $383,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,038.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $348,277.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,554 shares of company stock worth $1,726,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

