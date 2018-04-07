Po.et Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.02 Million (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Po.et token can now be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta, OEX and COSS. In the last week, Po.et has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Po.et has a market cap of $62.48 million and $5.02 million worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002932 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00674872 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00181500 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036381 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054960 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,256,920,162 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Po.et is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and smple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC, Binance, EtherDelta, OEX and Kucoin. It is not possible to buy Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

