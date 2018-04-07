Po.et (POE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.99 Million

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Po.et token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, OEX, EtherDelta and HitBTC. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $62.52 million and $4.99 million worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Po.et has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00674772 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00179656 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036490 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00054490 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,256,920,162 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Po.et is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and smple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, OEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance and COSS. It is not presently possible to purchase Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

