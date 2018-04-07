PonziCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (PONZI)

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. One PonziCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PonziCoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. PonziCoin has a total market cap of $42,121.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00672627 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00178520 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036251 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

PonziCoin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

PonziCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy PonziCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PonziCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

