Pool (POOL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 30th.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens set a $160.00 price target on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.12. The stock had a trading volume of 208,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. Pool has a 12 month low of $97.25 and a 12 month high of $150.26. The stock has a market cap of $5,988.10, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Pool had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 70.46%. The firm had revenue of $510.18 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $7,104,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Romain Kenneth G. St sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total transaction of $5,838,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,370,755.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,685,004. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

