PopularCoin (POP) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 37.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $943,069.00 and $475.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.01711700 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004476 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015381 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001064 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00660000 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,434,111,300 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

