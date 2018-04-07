Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.31

Media coverage about Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Onconova Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.4379328237238 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTX. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 304,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,036. The stock has a market cap of $16.67, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.34. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, major shareholder 683 Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $208,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company's clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS.

