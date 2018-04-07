Greater China Fund (NYSE:GCH) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.45

Media headlines about Greater China Fund (NYSE:GCH) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Greater China Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 44.0640224494517 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:GCH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 14,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,153. Greater China Fund has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $14.02.

In related news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou bought 181,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $2,386,666.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greater China Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Greater China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment in listed equity securities of companies that are organized under the laws of, and have their principal place of business in, China and/or Hong Kong and/or Taiwan, and during their recent fiscal year derived at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made or services performed in China and/or Hong Kong and/or Taiwan or have at least 50% of their assets in China and/or Hong Kong and/or Taiwan.

