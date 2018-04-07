Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect EMC Insurance Group (EMCI) Stock Price

Media stories about EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EMC Insurance Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.49 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.0846935688341 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

EMCI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.64. 14,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,089. The firm has a market cap of $578.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.93. EMC Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $169.93 million for the quarter. EMC Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 4.48%. analysts forecast that EMC Insurance Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. EMC Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMCI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of EMC Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EMC Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EMC Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of EMC Insurance Group in a report on Friday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-emc-insurance-group-emci-stock-price.html.

About EMC Insurance Group

EMC Insurance Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the operation and sale of commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance segments. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes both commercial and personal lines of insurance with a focus on medium-sized commercial accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for EMC Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMC Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.