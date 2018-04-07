Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Share Price

Media headlines about Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Independent Bank Co.(MI) earned a coverage optimism score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.848189070705 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

IBCP stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. 135,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.05. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $24.50.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.07%. equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase 500% of outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-independent-bank-co-mi-ibcp-share-price.html.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns all of the outstanding stock of Independent Bank (the Bank). The Bank focuses on commercial banking industry. The Bank offers a range of banking services to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending and safe deposit box services.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.