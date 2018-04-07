Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Share Price

News stories about Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Everest Re Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.3074040671174 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

NYSE RE traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.25. 249,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,229. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $208.81 and a twelve month high of $277.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,470.91, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $7.44. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. TheStreet raised Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $279.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up from $247.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.75.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP John P. Doucette sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $72,852.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,032.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Graf acquired 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,574.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,838.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

