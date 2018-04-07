News articles about SMART Technologies (NASDAQ:SMT) (TSE:SMA) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SMART Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.7472521755851 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SMART Technologies stock remained flat at $$4.49 during midday trading on Friday. 7,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,501. SMART Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SMART Technologies (NASDAQ:SMT) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-smart-technologies-smt-share-price-updated-updated.html.

About SMART Technologies

SMART Technologies Inc (SMART) is a provider of technology solutions. SMART solutions include large-format displays, collaboration software and services that enable teaching, learning and work experiences in schools and workplaces. Its hardware and software products for the education market include SMART Board interactive flat panels, SMART kapp digital capture board, SMART Board interactive whiteboards, SMART Learning Suite Software, SMART Notebook collaborative learning software, SMART lab, SMART response 2, SMART amp collaborative learning software and SMART Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.