Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Share Price

News stories about John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. John B. Sanfilippo & Son earned a news impact score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8904337463027 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.51. 26,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,696. The company has a market cap of $654.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.67 million. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Fordonski sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $134,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

