Piedmont Natural Gas (PNY) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.31

News headlines about Piedmont Natural Gas (NYSE:PNY) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Piedmont Natural Gas earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 41.3592290963316 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

PNY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,077,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,012. Piedmont Natural Gas has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Piedmont Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas Company, Inc is an energy services company. The Company’s principal business is the distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and power generation customers in portions of North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, including customers served by municipalities, which are its wholesale customers.

