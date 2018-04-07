PoSW Coin (POSW) Price Up 15.1% This Week

PoSW Coin (CURRENCY:POSW) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. PoSW Coin has a total market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $3,652.00 worth of PoSW Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PoSW Coin has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PoSW Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003639 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00650500 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000587 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00098000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00028400 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002066 BTC.

PoSW Coin Coin Profile

POSW is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. PoSW Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,100,000 coins. The official message board for PoSW Coin is posw.io/blog. PoSW Coin’s official Twitter account is @POSWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PoSW Coin is posw.io.

Buying and Selling PoSW Coin

PoSW Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy PoSW Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PoSW Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PoSW Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

