Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (POT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,628 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock after selling 20,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan worth $19,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,040,825 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $186,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,357 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in the 4th quarter valued at $19,626,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,402 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,530 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan stock remained flat at $$20.65 during trading hours on Friday. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Company Profile

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

