Analyzing PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and Its Peers

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) is one of 230 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PotlatchDeltic to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. PotlatchDeltic pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.8% and pay out 71.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PotlatchDeltic $678.59 million $86.45 million 22.31 PotlatchDeltic Competitors $791.08 million $176.99 million 13.96

PotlatchDeltic’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PotlatchDeltic. PotlatchDeltic is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotlatchDeltic 12.74% 55.47% 10.52% PotlatchDeltic Competitors 23.93% 7.20% 2.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PotlatchDeltic and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotlatchDeltic 2 3 1 0 1.83 PotlatchDeltic Competitors 1512 7745 8401 218 2.41

PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus price target of $50.20, indicating a potential downside of 4.65%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 12.97%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PotlatchDeltic has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic’s rivals have a beta of 0.56, indicating that their average stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic rivals beat PotlatchDeltic on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. In February 2018, Potlatch Corporation merged with Deltic Timber Corporation. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.PotlatchDeltic.com.

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.