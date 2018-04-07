BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Power Co. of Canada (POW)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a C$36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

POW has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

POW traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$29.43. 714,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,915. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.20 and a 1-year high of C$33.69.

In related news, insider Arnaud Vial sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$162,000.00.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, communications, and other business sectors in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers life, health, and reinsurance products and services, as well as retirement, and investment and asset management services; manages and distributes mutual funds and other managed asset products; annuities, executive benefits, and mortgage products; and wealth management services.

