Power Financial (TSE:PWF) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at Barclays

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) had its target price reduced by Barclays from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th.

PWF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on Power Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Power Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

PWF traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$31.76. 587,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,916. Power Financial has a 1-year low of C$31.50 and a 1-year high of C$37.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Power Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th.

In other Power Financial news, Director John David Allan Jackson acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.44 per share, with a total value of C$150,480.00.

Power Financial Company Profile

Power Financial Corp is a Canada-based diversified management and holding company. It has operations in the financial services sector in Canada, the United States and Europe, through its controlling interests in Great- West Lifeco Inc (Lifeco) and IGM Financial Inc (IGM). It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM and Pargesa Holding SA (Pargesa).

