Power Integrations (POWI) VP Sells $51,058.88 in Stock

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $51,058.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Doug Bailey sold 2,439 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $156,291.12.

Shares of POWI opened at $67.40 on Friday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $60.55 and a twelve month high of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,028.75, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,690,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,447,000 after acquiring an additional 146,319 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,925,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,113,000 after acquiring an additional 128,790 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,217,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 976,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,835,000 after acquiring an additional 136,891 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 353,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Power Integrations (POWI) VP Sells $51,058.88 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/power-integrations-powi-vp-sells-51058-88-in-stock.html.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.