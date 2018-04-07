Power Ledger Market Capitalization Tops $107.37 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Power Ledger has a market cap of $107.37 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00004315 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00675149 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00182185 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035342 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00055131 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger’s launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,932,947 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permisson tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EtherDelta, Bittrex, Gate.io, TDAX, Kucoin and Binance. It is not presently possible to buy Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

