Axa Sells 2,200 Shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

AXA lowered its stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. AXA owned approximately 0.08% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000.

Shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33.

