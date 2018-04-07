PowerShares FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PXH) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PowerShares FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of PowerShares FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets Portfolio worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets Portfolio by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets Portfolio by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $22.98 on Friday. PowerShares FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets Portfolio has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.0321 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “PowerShares FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PXH) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/powershares-ftse-rafi-emerging-markets-portfolio-pxh-holdings-lifted-by-lpl-financial-llc-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.