Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) Receives $4.49 Average Price Target from Analysts

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDS. ValuEngine downgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.40 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 747.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,990,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,939,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,700 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,120,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,938,000 after purchasing an additional 680,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 463,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.89. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.97 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision) is an oilfield services company. The Company provides onshore drilling and completion and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services.

