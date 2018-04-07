Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Share Price

News articles about Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Precision Drilling earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.2581797836463 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

PDS stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $788.81, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.89.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $347.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDS. Piper Jaffray set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.40 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Share Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/precision-drilling-pds-receives-news-impact-score-of-0-13-updated-updated.html.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.