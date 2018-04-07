Preferred Apartment (APTS) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Preferred Apartment earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.2854367468816 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

APTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $18.00 target price on Preferred Apartment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Preferred Apartment in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on Preferred Apartment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Apartment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of APTS stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.23. 316,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,391. Preferred Apartment has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.00. Preferred Apartment had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Preferred Apartment’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/preferred-apartment-apts-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-shows.html.

Preferred Apartment Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.