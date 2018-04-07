BidaskClub Upgrades Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.81, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.89 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 3.35%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th.

Preformed Line Products declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase 250,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLPC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the period. 22NW LP bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 98,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

