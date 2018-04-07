Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $669,000 Position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Primo Water worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Primo Water by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 25.6% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 161,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 25.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 105,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 10.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 46,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRMW opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -0.13.

PRMW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on Primo Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation (Primo) provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers).

