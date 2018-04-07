Primoris Services Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,352.16, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $579.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRIM. BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, Director Brian Pratt sold 181,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $4,726,220.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,036,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,121,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek bought 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $66,679.65. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,370.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,327 shares of company stock worth $340,744 and have sold 522,675 shares worth $13,636,726. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Primoris Services Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (PRIM)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/primoris-services-corp-prim-announces-0-06-quarterly-dividend-updated-updated.html.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.