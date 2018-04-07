Priscilla Hung Sells 2,689 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $226,144.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,911 shares in the company, valued at $413,015.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 4th, Priscilla Hung sold 135 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $10,444.95.

On Monday, March 5th, Priscilla Hung sold 136 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $11,220.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Priscilla Hung sold 135 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $10,447.65.

On Thursday, January 4th, Priscilla Hung sold 1,331 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $100,676.84.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $80.91 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $58.25 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $6,086.25, a PE ratio of 203.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,236,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,724 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $57,253,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $39,989,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $29,266,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,458,000 after purchasing an additional 343,376 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

