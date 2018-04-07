Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $53,205,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 532,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $287,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $58.72 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8,960.51, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

