Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, Director Dennis P. Lockhart purchased 61,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $988,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,832. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lee Jr. Phegley purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $27,107.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,273 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

IVR stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,830.64, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $93.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.20 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 56.83% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.74 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or a federally chartered corporation; RMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the U.S.

