Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 178.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rogers by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Rogers by 852.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $113.07 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $80.63 and a 1 year high of $184.00. The company has a market cap of $2,170.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.06). Rogers had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $209.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $164,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $778,688.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Grudzien sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $222,836.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,748.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense.

