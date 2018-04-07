Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Prosperity Bancshares have significantly outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. Growth in loan and deposit balances and stable expense levels along with steady improvement in asset quality will support profitability. While the company is expected to benefit from lower tax rates, pressure on revenues due to dismal mortgage banking and brokerage businesses performance remains a major concern. Also, decline in net interest margin (despite improving rate scenario) will hurt top line growth. Further, high exposure to risky real estate loans makes us apprehensive.”

PB has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,115.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.43 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase 3,470,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, insider Michael Epps sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $300,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Hollaway sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $381,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $818,280. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,647,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,733,000 after acquiring an additional 66,817 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 108.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,957,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,115 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,892,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,583,000 after acquiring an additional 38,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

