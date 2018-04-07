Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PB. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

NYSE PB traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 325,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,071.90, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.43 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback 3,470,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

In related news, insider Michael Epps sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Hollaway sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $136,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,752,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $818,280 in the last three months. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,647,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,733,000 after acquiring an additional 66,817 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,957,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,115 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,892,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,583,000 after acquiring an additional 38,115 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

