Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Position Cut by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 585.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 150,222 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,348,000 after acquiring an additional 92,395 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 81,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,558,000 after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,240,000 after acquiring an additional 48,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Goodman sold 2,715 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $289,934.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Bodor sold 1,891 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $200,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,720 shares of company stock valued at $627,080. Insiders own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRLB opened at $115.50 on Friday. Proto Labs Inc has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $126.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3,151.47, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc is an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of on-demand three dimensional (3D) printed, computer numerical control (CNC) machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Company’s geographic segments include the United States, Europe and Japan.

