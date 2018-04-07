Prototanium Price Reaches $1.06 on Exchanges (PR)

Prototanium (CURRENCY:PR) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Prototanium has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Prototanium has a market capitalization of $208,512.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of Prototanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prototanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00015100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Altcoin (ALT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00259059 BTC.

Version (V) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000199 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000203 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002396 BTC.

About Prototanium

Prototanium is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2015. Prototanium’s total supply is 196,591 coins. Prototanium’s official website is prototanium.uno.

Prototanium Coin Trading

Prototanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Prototanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prototanium must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prototanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

