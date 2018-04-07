Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,627 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $71,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $57.57 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $64.60. The firm has a market cap of $103,837.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $58,634.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,112.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $62,053.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,261 shares of company stock worth $7,559,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-buys-6294-shares-of-abbott-laboratories-abt-updated-updated.html.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.