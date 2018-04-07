Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Share Price

Media stories about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Public Storage earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1341350401904 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.28. 724,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,881. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $180.48 and a 12-month high of $232.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35,079.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. Public Storage had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 78.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $185.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $213.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $199.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.47.

In related news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.53, for a total value of $86,176.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2017, we had interests in 2,386 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 222 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

