PureVidz (VIDZ) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, PureVidz has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. PureVidz has a total market cap of $326,277.00 and $71.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PureVidz coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000211 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PureVidz Coin Profile

PureVidz (VIDZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official website is purevidz.net. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz.

PureVidz Coin Trading

PureVidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not possible to buy PureVidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PureVidz must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PureVidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

