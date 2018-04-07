Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for W. W. Grainger (GWW) Raised by Analyst

W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of W. W. Grainger in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.36. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W. W. Grainger’s Q2 2018 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $13.95 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $16.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $275.00 price target on W. W. Grainger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. W. Grainger in a report on Monday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on W. W. Grainger from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of W. W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.85.

Shares of W. W. Grainger stock opened at $286.67 on Wednesday. W. W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $298.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,183.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. W. W. Grainger had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $26,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,971.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucas E. Watson purchased 195 shares of W. W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $256.51 per share, with a total value of $50,019.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,758 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,638 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in W. W. Grainger by 109.0% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 104,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 54,425 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in W. W. Grainger by 9.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in W. W. Grainger by 81.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,388,000 after purchasing an additional 327,085 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in W. W. Grainger by 16.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in W. W. Grainger by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

