Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group reduced their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst Z. Parham now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.12 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Williams Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

NYSE COG opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10,925.24, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.40. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 535,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 207,011 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 979,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,137,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

