Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for CareTrust REIT Raised by KeyCorp (CTRE)

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.73 million. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,033.19, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 516.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 897,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,561,000 after purchasing an additional 448,479 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $2,493,000. Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 968,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 119,547 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 70.69%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

