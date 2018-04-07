Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) Lowered by Analyst

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

FENC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $14.07 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.34.

In other news, major shareholder Manchester Management Pr, Llc sold 914,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $9,705,444.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $8,486,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 867,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 58,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, formerly Adherex Technologies Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer therapeutics. The Company’s lead product candidate in the clinical stage of development includes Sodium Thiosulfate (STS), which has completed patient enrollment of over two Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity in children.

